Evanston fire: 2 firefighters injured while battling blaze at north suburban home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 6:42PM
2 firefighters injured while battling north suburban house fire
An Evanston fire left two firefighters injured in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue on Monday morning.
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two firefighters were injured in a north suburban house fire on Monday morning.

There was a large response after a fire broke out in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue in Evanston.

Two firefighters were hurt while battling the fire. Both were taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

