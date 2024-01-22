Evanston fire: 2 firefighters injured while battling blaze at north suburban home

An Evanston fire left two firefighters injured in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue on Monday morning.

An Evanston fire left two firefighters injured in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue on Monday morning.

An Evanston fire left two firefighters injured in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue on Monday morning.

An Evanston fire left two firefighters injured in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue on Monday morning.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two firefighters were injured in a north suburban house fire on Monday morning.

There was a large response after a fire broke out in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue in Evanston.

Two firefighters were hurt while battling the fire. Both were taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

SEE ALSO | 5 children dead, firefighter injured in house fire in South Bend, IN