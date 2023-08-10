Maui fire: Illinois man describes devastation of Lahaina from wildfires

A man from Spring Valley, Illinois arrived back from Maui Thursday and described hte devastation from the wildfires, including in the town of Lahaina.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois man arrived at O'Hare Airport Thursday from Maui Thursday morning and described the devastation from the wildfires on the island.

Mark Mautino from Spring Valley, Illinois said he and his wife travel to Hawaii all the time for vacation.

He said Lahaina looks has been decimated and it looks like for two miles the area has been completely torched.

"We had power out for about 36 hours at the resort we were at," Mautino said. "Hurricane winds. It was bad. All the power lines were down. Roads were shut. We went for a walk, kind of turned a corner and Lahaina was just on fire. It was pretty bad."

He said they didn't really have a contingency plan and were worried about getting off the island safely because of road closures from downed power lines.

He said his heart breaks for the people of Maui who are dealing with the wildfires.

Officials in Hawaii are discouraging any travel to the island because of the dangerous conditions.