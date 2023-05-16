WATCH LIVE

Operation Save A Life

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 4:11PM
Know What to Do in a Fire
Fire spreads fast. Tamron Hall offers tips on what to do in the event of a home fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fire safety starts with you.

As we head into summer, be sure to keep grilling safety and storm safety on your radar.

And, remember, working smoke alarms can save lives.

Through Operation Save-A-Life, Kidde has already donated more than 1.5 million smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to fire departments, in addition to providing fire safety educational resources and products to vulnerable communities and those living in low-income housing, working together to keep your family, home and community safer.

