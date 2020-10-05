Evanston firefighters demonstrate how quickly fire can spread without sprinklers

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Evanston Fire Department held a live burn demonstration Sunday to show just how quickly a fire can spread.

Two fires were set in rooms, one with a home fire sprinkler and the other without to compare the difference.

RELATED: Illinois fire departments aim to save lives, reduce house fire damage with sprinkler system ordinance
EMBED More News Videos

If a fire breaks out in your home, it could be destroyed in minutes. But most homes could be saved with this small device.



Burn survivor Jordan Rodriguez said it serves as a reminder of just how important sprinklers are.

Rodriguez was just 4-years-old when he and his twin brother Justin survived a fire in their Logan Square home.

"I obviously get goosebumps. I get flashbacks and the heat kind of reminds me of everything I went through," Rodriguez said. "If I had sprinklers in my home, the injuries wouldn't be what they are today and it would have prevented the house form burning down."

Jordan suffered burns to 80% of this body and spent months in the hospital.

RELATED: Kidde, Chicago Fire Department share fire safety tips
EMBED More News Videos

Having a working smoke detector in your home can protect you and your family. ABC 7 Chicago teams up with Kidde and The Chicago Fire Department every year for Operation Save A Life

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonbuilding firefire departmentssprinklesapartment firefire safetysmoke alarm
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Family continues to search for gunman 1 year after nurse gunned down in Little Village drive-by
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend shootings
Relief program provides up to $10K to performance venues
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
Gay men have taken over the Proud Boys Twitter hashtag
Show More
Chicago Weather: Morning frost expected Monday
'Ñ Beat' special celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Former White Sox pitcher Charles Haeger found dead
Tips for how to buy a car online without getting scammed
'Let us play': IHSA athletes, parents bring pleas to Gov. Pritzker's door
More TOP STORIES News