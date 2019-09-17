Windy City LIVE

Kidde, Chicago Fire Department share fire safety tips

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Kidde.

Having a working smoke detector in your home can protect you and your family. ABC 7 Chicago teams up with Kidde and The Chicago Fire Department every year for Operation Save A Life. Kidde's Sharon Cooksey joined Val to discuss the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home.

Many of us have fire extinguishers in our homes without knowing how to use them. It's always best to call the fire department rather than trying to put out the fire yourself, however it's important to know how to use fire extinguishers properly in case of an emergency. The Chicago Fire Department's Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder walked Ryan through a fire extinguisher demonstration.

Thanks to The Chicago Fire Department, everyone in the audience went home with a Kidde smoke detector.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fire safetychicago fire departmentoperation save a lifewindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
ALDI shoppers vote for 'fan favorite' products
Windy City LIVE co-host Ryan Chiaverini
Next on Windy City LIVE
How to get out of timeshares with ease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$80M settlement reached in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal
Opening statements given in trial for murder of Tyshawn Lee
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Father arrested after boat kills son near Angel Island
Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
Show More
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
Human chain frees stranded dolphins
Energy company agrees to close Peoria coal plant in 2022
More TOP STORIES News