Kidde, Chicago Fire Department share fire safety tips

Having a working smoke detector in your home can protect you and your family. ABC 7 Chicago teams up with Kidde and The Chicago Fire Department every year for Operation Save A Life. Kidde's Sharon Cooksey joined Val to discuss the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home.Many of us have fire extinguishers in our homes without knowing how to use them. It's always best to call the fire department rather than trying to put out the fire yourself, however it's important to know how to use fire extinguishers properly in case of an emergency. The Chicago Fire Department's Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder walked Ryan through a fire extinguisher demonstration.Thanks to The Chicago Fire Department, everyone in the audience went home with a Kidde smoke detector.