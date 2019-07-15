Firefighters battle blaze at Englewood home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are fighting a massive blaze that began in one Englewood home and began spreading to the buildings around it.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6800-block of South Lafayette Avenue.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire, which quickly spread to two additional buildings around its origin, including an apartment building. Firefighters could be seen blasting the flames with water from above using a crane or cherry picker.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was still raging.

Fire officials have not yet said what caused the fire.

No injuries or fatalities had been reported as of 5 p.m., according to fire officials.
