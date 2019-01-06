Firefighters battle boat fire at River City marina

A boat caught fire Sunday evening at the River City marina in Chicago's South Loop.The fire started just before 8 p.m. and sparked a large response by the Chicago Fire Department because of the close proximity of the fire to the residences.Video of the fire shows the large blaze on the waterway.The building is located at 800 S. Wells St.The cause of the fire was not immediately released by the fire department.No injuries were reported, authorities said.