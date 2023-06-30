For veterans with PTSD and survivors of gun violence, the illegal fireworks set off the July 4th weekend can be deeply traumatizing.

Veterans with PTSD, survivors of gun violence brace for 4th of July fireworks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For veterans with PTSD and survivors of gun violence, the copious illegal fireworks set off throughout the neighborhoods of Chicago for July 4th weekend are deeply traumatizing.

Oscar Solis, a U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant, said he will be staying in this weekend, opting out of crowded holiday gatherings to celebrate Independence Day, especially anything with fireworks.

"I get really anxious and have a lot of anxiety and I have to leave the crowd," he said.

Solis now works at Hines VA Hospital and also receives services there for his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. This weekend he wants to avoid triggers.

"I'm very humbled, it's a great occasion, but attached to it is a struggle," he said. "It's uncomfortable and I'd rather not do that to myself. I think a lot of veterans go through that."

"For veterans, particularly, it can be very stressful," said Dr. Annie Tang, Hines VA Hospital psychologist.

Hines is giving out yard signs to hopefully help veterans void fireworks triggers.

"A lot of the sights, the sounds, the smells, even the feel of fireworks and types of fireworks can really mimic combat traumas," Tang explained.

Veterans with PTSD, Solis included, work hard to be healthy and manage their triggers. Solis hopes those celebrating this weekend might consider the potential harm of fireworks to veterans and other survivors of gun violence.