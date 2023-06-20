Navy Pier fireworks light up the Chicago sky over Lake Michigan for Fourth of July weekend.

Fireworks 2023: Full list of 4th of July events, displays across Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is ABC7 Chicago's yearly list of fireworks shows in our viewing area. See the list below for Chicago-area and suburban 2023 Fourth of July fireworks shows organized by county.

This list may not include all municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us

COOK COUNTY

Sunday, July 2

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Barrington High School

616 W. Main St.

Barrington, IL, 60010

Tuesday, July 4

9:15 p.m. fireworks show

Community Park

S. Bartlett Rd. and Stearns Rd.

Bartlett, IL 60103

Monday, July 3

9:15 p.m. fireworks show

Commissioners Park

8100 S. Beloit Ave.

Bridgeview, IL 60455

Monday, July 4

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Willow Stream Park

651 Old Checker Road

Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Saturday, June 24

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 12 p.m.)

Narragansett Park

77th and Narragansett

Burbank, IL 60459

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)

Walker Park

7425 S. Wolf Road

Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Saturday, July 1 (more dates every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer)

10 p.m. fireworks show

Navy Pier

600 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

Sunday, July 2

Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.)

Oakton College

1600 E. Golf Road

Des Plaines, IL 60016

Tuesday, July 4

9:20 p.m. (following 5 p.m. concert)

Festival Park

132 S. Grove Ave.

Elgin, IL 60120

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show (following 8 p.m. concert)

Rotary Green

164 Lions Dr.

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Monday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show (following 7 p.m. live band concert)

Lakefront

Evanston, IL 60201

Friday, June 30

Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9 p.m. (following 6:30 p.m. parade)

Martin B. Duffy Park

92nd Street and Ridgeway Avenue

Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Tuesday, July 4

9:15 p.m. fireworks show (park opens at 7 p.m., DJ entertainment at 7:30)

Main Park

200 S. Locust St.

Frankfort, IL 60423

Monday, July 3

9 p.m. fireworks show (Party in the Park event begins at 5 p.m.)

Lakefront Park, Glencoe Beach

55 Hazel Ave.

Glencoe, IL 60022

Tuesday, July 4

9:20 p.m. fireworks show (following 8:30 p.m. flyover)

Gallery Park

2001 Patriot Blvd.

Glenview, IL 60026

Saturday, July 1

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs July 7 to July 9)

Centerpoint Preserve

400 N. Wolf Rd.

Northlake, IL 60164

Sunday, July 2

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, June 29-July 3)

NOW Arena

5333 Prairie Stone Parkway

Hoffman Estates, IL 60192

Monday, July 3

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)

Centennial Park

16028 127th St.

Lemont, IL 60439

Monday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Harrer Park

6250 Dempster St.

Morton Grove, IL 60053

Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)

Melas Park

1500 W. Central Rd.

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:15 p.m. concert)

Centennial Park

15600 West Ave.

Orland Park, IL 60462

Sunday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9 p.m. (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)

Community Park

262 E. Palatine Road

Palatine, IL 60067

Sunday, July 3

9:15 fireworks show, approximately at 9 p.m. (event begins at 3 p.m.)

Memorial Park

7607 W. College Dr.

Palos Heights, IL 60463

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)

Maine East High School

2601 West Dempster St.

Park Ridge, IL 60068

Tuesday, July 4

9:15 p.m. or dusk fireworks show

Salk Park Community Center

3705 Pheasant Dr.

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show

Lake Park High School West

500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Roselle, IL 60172

Thursday, June 29; Monday, July 3; Thursday, July 6

9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (following 7 p.m. concert)

Parkway Bank Park

5501 Park Place

Rosemont, IL 60018

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)

Niles West High School

5701 W. Oakton St.

Skokie, IL 60077

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show (park opens at 6 p.m.)

Veterans Memorial Park

500 E. 160th place

South Holland, IL 60473

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Dolphin Park

880 S. Park Blvd.

Streamwood, IL 60107

Monday, July 4

Sundown fireworks show

Hubbard Park, Thornton Ball Fields

Thornton, IL 60476

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)

North Parking Lot of the 80th Avenue Metra train station

18001 S. 80th Ave.

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Saturday, June 24

9:15 p.m. (during 8:15 p.m. concert)

Chicago Executive Airport

1080 S. Milwaukee Ave.

Wheeling, IL 60090

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)

Gillson Park

Lake Ave. and Michigan Ave.

Wilmette, IL 60091

Tuesday, July 4

9:20 p.m. fireworks show

Skokie Playfield

540 Hibbard Road

Winnetka, IL 60093

DEKALB COUNTY

Monday, July 4

Fireworks show 30 minutes after sunset

Hopkins Park

1403 Sycamore Road

DeKalb, IL 60115

Monday, July 4

Nightfall fireworks show

Franklin Township Park

250 W. South St.

Kirkland, IL 60146

Saturday, July 1

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)

Sandwich Fairgrounds

1401 Suydam Rd.

Sandwich, IL 60548

DUPAGE COUNTY

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Redmond Park

735 E. Jefferson St.

Bensenville, IL 60106

Saturday, July 1

9:15 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)

Carol Stream Town Center

960 N. Gary Ave.

Carol Stream, IL 60188

Monday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Zigfield Troy Golf

75th St. & Lemont Rd.

Woodridge, IL 60517

Sunday, July 16

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 13-16)

101 E. Fullerton Avenue

Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show

Lake Ellyn Park

645 Lenox Rd.

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Tuesday, July 4

10 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)

Hamilton Lakes

I390 & Park Blvd.

Itasca, IL 60143

Sunday, July 3

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Lisle Community Park

1925 Ohio St.

Lisle, IL 60532

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show

Madison Meadow Park

600 E. Madison St.

Lombard, IL 60148

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Frontier Sports Complex

3380 Cedar Glade Dr.

Naperville, IL 60564

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. (event begins at 3 p.m.)

Village Sports Core Fields

700 Oak Brook Rd.

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Monday, July 4

After dark fireworks show

Langum Park

Riverside Drive and Devereaux Way

St. Charles, IL 60174

Monday, July 4

Evening fireworks show at end of event

Cerny Park

3S258 Manning Ave.

Warrenville, IL 60555

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show

Ty Warner Park

801 Burr Oak Dr.

Westmont, IL 60559

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show

Graf Park

17091 Manchester Rd.

Wheaton, IL 60187

KANE COUNTY

Monday, July 3

Evening fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)

RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway St.

Aurora, IL 60505

Monday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)

Engstrom Park

326 Millview Dr.

Batavia, IL 60510

Saturday, June 25

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:30 p.m. concert)

Meadowdale Park

Besinger Dr. & Maple Ave.

Carpentersville, IL 60110

Saturday, July 8

Dusk fireworks show

Elburn Lions Park

500 Fillmore St.

Elburn, IL 60119

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show (after bad performance)

Riverfront Park

25 E. State St.

North Aurora, IL 60517

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show

Cambridge Lakes Charter School

900 Wester Blvd.

Pingree Grove, IL 60140

Saturday, July 1

7 p.m. fireworks show

Sabatino Park

Thorobred Ln. & Winmoor Dr.

Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118

KENDALL COUNTY

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Prairie Point Park

4120 Plainfield Rd.

Oswego, IL 60543

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show

Corner of Rt. 47 and Countryside Parkway

Yorkville, IL 60560

LAKE COUNTY

Monday, July 4

9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)

Williams Park

400 Williams St.

Antioch, IL 60002

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)

Brickyards Park

Fountain View Dr.

Deerfield, IL 60015

Saturday, July 1

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)

Lakefront Park

71 Nippersink Blvd.

Fox Lake, IL 60020

Saturday, June 24

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)

Central Park

100 Liberty Ln.

Grayslake, IL 60030

Saturday, July 1; Sunday, July 2; Monday, July 3; Tuesday, July 4

9:45 p.m. fireworks shows

Six Flags Great America Theme Park

1 Great America Pkwy.

Gurnee, IL 60031

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show

Community Park

42 Park View Ln.

Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)

Deerpath Community Park

400 Hastings Rd.

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Tuesday, July 4

9:15 p.m. fireworks show

Paulus Park

200 S. Rand Rd.

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Monday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)

Butler Lake Park

800 W. Lake St.

Libertyville, IL 60048

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Spring Lake Park

49 Oxford Dr.

Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Monday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 1-4)

Village Hall Plaza

300 Plaza Circle

Mundelein, IL 60060

Saturday, July 1

9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)

RLB Cultural & Civic Center Grounds

2007 Civic Center Way

Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Monday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)

Century Park

1001 Lakeview Pkwy.

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)

Cook Park

700 N. Main St.

Wauconda, IL 60084

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Waukegan Harbor

199 N. Harbor Pl.

Waukegan, IL 60085

MCHENRY COUNTY

Friday, June 30

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)

Lions Park

1200 Silver Lake Rd.

Cary, IL 60013

Sunday, July 2

Dusk fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)

Main Beach

300 Lakeshore Dr.

Crystal Lake, IL, 60014

Monday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Deicke Park

11419 S. Rt. 47

Huntley, IL 60142

Saturday, July 8

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)

Oak Park Lounge

801 Oak Grove Rd.

Johnsburg, IL 60051

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show

Thelen Park

8400 Wnn Rd.

Spring Grove, IL 60081

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Saturday, July 1; Sunday, July 2

9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs five days, June 30 to July 4)

Cedar Lake Town Complex

7408 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show, at approximately 9 p.m.

Lake County Fairgrounds

889 S Court St.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)

Festival Park

111 E. Old Ridge Road

Hobart, IN 46342

Monday, July 3

9 p.m. fireworks shows from five locations

East Chicago, IN, 46312

9 p.m. fireworks show

Merrillville High School

276 E. 68th Pl.

Merrillville, IN, 46410

Monday, July 3

Dusk fireworks (event begins at 6 p.m.)

Centennial Park

900 N. Centennial Dr.

Munster, IN 46321

Friday, June 30

Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)

Rohrman Park

6750 Rohrman Rd.

Schererville, IN 46375

Monday, July 3

10 p.m. fireworks show

Whiting Lakefront Park

Park Rd.

Whiting, IN 46394

WILL COUNTY

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, June 30 to July 4)

Firemen's Park

673 Penfield St.

Beecher, IL 60401

Tuesday, July 4

Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m. (following the Joliet American Legion Band)

New Lenox Village Commons

101 Veterans Pkwy.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Monday, July 3

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Romeoville, IL 60446