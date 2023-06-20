Fireworks 2023: Full list of 4th of July events, displays across Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is ABC7 Chicago's yearly list of fireworks shows in our viewing area. See the list below for Chicago-area and suburban 2023 Fourth of July fireworks shows organized by county.
COOK COUNTY
Barrington 4th of July Celebration
Sunday, July 2
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Barrington High School
616 W. Main St.
Barrington, IL, 60010
Bartlett 4th of July Festival Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Community Park
S. Bartlett Rd. and Stearns Rd.
Bartlett, IL 60103
Bridgeview 3rd of July Celebration
Monday, July 3
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Commissioners Park
8100 S. Beloit Ave.
Bridgeview, IL 60455
Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert
Monday, July 4
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Willow Stream Park
651 Old Checker Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Burbank Party in the Park
Saturday, June 24
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 12 p.m.)
Narragansett Park
77th and Narragansett
Burbank, IL 60459
Burr Ridge Pleasant Dale Park District Independence Day Fireworks
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)
Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Chicago: Navy Pier Independence Day Fireworks & Celebration
Saturday, July 1 (more dates every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer)
10 p.m. fireworks show
Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
Des Plaines Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 2
Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.)
Oakton College
1600 E. Golf Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Elgin Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
9:20 p.m. (following 5 p.m. concert)
Festival Park
132 S. Grove Ave.
Elgin, IL 60120
Elk Grove Village Lions Club Fourth of July Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (following 8 p.m. concert)
Rotary Green
164 Lions Dr.
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Evanston: Celebrating 100 Years: Evanston Fourth of July Association
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (following 7 p.m. live band concert)
Lakefront
Evanston, IL 60201
Evergreen Park Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Friday, June 30
Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9 p.m. (following 6:30 p.m. parade)
Martin B. Duffy Park
92nd Street and Ridgeway Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Frankfort 4th of July Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (park opens at 7 p.m., DJ entertainment at 7:30)
Main Park
200 S. Locust St.
Frankfort, IL 60423
Glencoe Independence Day Fireworks
Monday, July 3
9 p.m. fireworks show (Party in the Park event begins at 5 p.m.)
Lakefront Park, Glencoe Beach
55 Hazel Ave.
Glencoe, IL 60022
Glenview 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
9:20 p.m. fireworks show (following 8:30 p.m. flyover)
Gallery Park
2001 Patriot Blvd.
Glenview, IL 60026
Northlake, Leyden Township and Veterans Park District Community Days
Saturday, July 1
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs July 7 to July 9)
Centerpoint Preserve
400 N. Wolf Rd.
Northlake, IL 60164
Hoffman Estates Northwest Fourth-Fest
Sunday, July 2
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, June 29-July 3)
NOW Arena
5333 Prairie Stone Parkway
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Lemont July 3 Independence Day Extravaganza
Monday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Centennial Park
16028 127th St.
Lemont, IL 60439
Morton Grove Days
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Harrer Park
6250 Dempster St.
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival
Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)
Melas Park
1500 W. Central Rd.
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Orland Park Independence Day
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:15 p.m. concert)
Centennial Park
15600 West Ave.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Palatine 66th Anniversary Jaycee's Hometown Fest
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9 p.m. (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)
Community Park
262 E. Palatine Road
Palatine, IL 60067
Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 3
9:15 fireworks show, approximately at 9 p.m. (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Memorial Park
7607 W. College Dr.
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Park Ridge July 3rd Fireworks Celebration
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St.
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Rolling Meadows 4th of July Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
9:15 p.m. or dusk fireworks show
Salk Park Community Center
3705 Pheasant Dr.
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Roselle Independence Day Celebration
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show
Lake Park High School West
500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Roselle, IL 60172
Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks
Thursday, June 29; Monday, July 3; Thursday, July 6
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (following 7 p.m. concert)
Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018
Skokie July 4th Parade & 3D Fireworks Festival
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)
Niles West High School
5701 W. Oakton St.
Skokie, IL 60077
South Holland 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (park opens at 6 p.m.)
Veterans Memorial Park
500 E. 160th place
South Holland, IL 60473
Streamwood 4th of July Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Dolphin Park
880 S. Park Blvd.
Streamwood, IL 60107
Thornton 4th of July Parade and Fireworks at dusk
Monday, July 4
Sundown fireworks show
Hubbard Park, Thornton Ball Fields
Thornton, IL 60476
Tinley Park Park District's Annual 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)
North Parking Lot of the 80th Avenue Metra train station
18001 S. 80th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Wheeling Rock 'n' Run the Runway
Saturday, June 24
9:15 p.m. (during 8:15 p.m. concert)
Chicago Executive Airport
1080 S. Milwaukee Ave.
Wheeling, IL 60090
Wilmette Fun & Fireworks
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Gillson Park
Lake Ave. and Michigan Ave.
Wilmette, IL 60091
Winnetka Park District Fourth of July Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
9:20 p.m. fireworks show
Skokie Playfield
540 Hibbard Road
Winnetka, IL 60093
DEKALB COUNTY
DeKalb Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks Show
Monday, July 4
Fireworks show 30 minutes after sunset
Hopkins Park
1403 Sycamore Road
DeKalb, IL 60115
DeKalb Kirkland Lions Club 4th of July
Monday, July 4
Nightfall fireworks show
Franklin Township Park
250 W. South St.
Kirkland, IL 60146
Sandwich Freedom Days
Saturday, July 1
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Sandwich Fairgrounds
1401 Suydam Rd.
Sandwich, IL 60548
DUPAGE COUNTY
Bensenville LibertyFest
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Redmond Park
735 E. Jefferson St.
Bensenville, IL 60106
Carol Stream Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
Saturday, July 1
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Carol Stream Town Center
960 N. Gary Ave.
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Downers Grove Fourth of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Zigfield Troy Golf
75th St. & Lemont Rd.
Woodridge, IL 60517
Glendale Heights Fest
Sunday, July 16
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 13-16)
101 E. Fullerton Avenue
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Lake Ellyn Park
645 Lenox Rd.
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Itasca Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
10 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)
Hamilton Lakes
I390 & Park Blvd.
Itasca, IL 60143
Lisle Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Lisle Community Park
1925 Ohio St.
Lisle, IL 60532
Lombard Fourth of July Fireworks Display
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Madison Meadow Park
600 E. Madison St.
Lombard, IL 60148
Naperville Community Fourth of July Fireworks Show
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Frontier Sports Complex
3380 Cedar Glade Dr.
Naperville, IL 60564
Oak Brook Taste of Oak Brook
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Village Sports Core Fields
700 Oak Brook Rd.
Oak Brook, IL 60523
St. Charles July 4th Celebration
Monday, July 4
After dark fireworks show
Langum Park
Riverside Drive and Devereaux Way
St. Charles, IL 60174
Warrenville 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
Evening fireworks show at end of event
Cerny Park
3S258 Manning Ave.
Warrenville, IL 60555
Westmont Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Ty Warner Park
801 Burr Oak Dr.
Westmont, IL 60559
Wheaton Independence Day
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show
Graf Park
17091 Manchester Rd.
Wheaton, IL 60187
KANE COUNTY
Aurora Independence Day Fireworks
Monday, July 3
Evening fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
RiverEdge Park
360 N. Broadway St.
Aurora, IL 60505
Batavia 4th of July Fireworks Show
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Engstrom Park
326 Millview Dr.
Batavia, IL 60510
Dundee Township Concert in the Park & Fireworks
Saturday, June 25
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:30 p.m. concert)
Meadowdale Park
Besinger Dr. & Maple Ave.
Carpentersville, IL 60110
Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show
Saturday, July 8
Dusk fireworks show
Elburn Lions Park
500 Fillmore St.
Elburn, IL 60119
North Aurora July 3rd Celebration
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (after bad performance)
Riverfront Park
25 E. State St.
North Aurora, IL 60517
Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Cambridge Lakes Charter School
900 Wester Blvd.
Pingree Grove, IL 60140
Sleepy Hollow July Fourth Fireworks
Saturday, July 1
7 p.m. fireworks show
Sabatino Park
Thorobred Ln. & Winmoor Dr.
Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118
KENDALL COUNTY
Oswego Independence Day Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Prairie Point Park
4120 Plainfield Rd.
Oswego, IL 60543
Yorkville Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Corner of Rt. 47 and Countryside Parkway
Yorkville, IL 60560
LAKE COUNTY
Antioch Party in the Park
Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Williams Park
400 Williams St.
Antioch, IL 60002
Deerfield Family Days
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Brickyards Park
Fountain View Dr.
Deerfield, IL 60015
Fox Lake: Celebrate Fox Lake
Saturday, July 1
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Lakefront Park
71 Nippersink Blvd.
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Grayslake: Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks
Saturday, June 24
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Central Park
100 Liberty Ln.
Grayslake, IL 60030
Gurnee: Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest
Saturday, July 1; Sunday, July 2; Monday, July 3; Tuesday, July 4
9:45 p.m. fireworks shows
Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy.
Gurnee, IL 60031
Hawthorn Woods Fireworks
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show
Community Park
42 Park View Ln.
Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047
Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Deerpath Community Park
400 Hastings Rd.
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Lake Zurich 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Paulus Park
200 S. Rand Rd.
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Libertyville Fireworks Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)
Butler Lake Park
800 W. Lake St.
Libertyville, IL 60048
Lincolnshire Red, White & BOOM! 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Spring Lake Park
49 Oxford Dr.
Lincolnshire, IL 60069
Mundelein Community Days
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 1-4)
Village Hall Plaza
300 Plaza Circle
Mundelein, IL 60060
Round Lake Beach BeachFest & Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 1
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
RLB Cultural & Civic Center Grounds
2007 Civic Center Way
Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
Vernon Hills July 4th Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy.
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Wauconda Community Fireworks
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Cook Park
700 N. Main St.
Wauconda, IL 60084
Waukegan 4th of July Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Waukegan Harbor
199 N. Harbor Pl.
Waukegan, IL 60085
MCHENRY COUNTY
Cary Summer Celebration
Friday, June 30
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)
Lions Park
1200 Silver Lake Rd.
Cary, IL 60013
Crystal Lake Fourth of July Fireworks
Sunday, July 2
Dusk fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Main Beach
300 Lakeshore Dr.
Crystal Lake, IL, 60014
Huntley Independence Day Fireworks Show
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Deicke Park
11419 S. Rt. 47
Huntley, IL 60142
Johnsburg Pistakee Bay Fireworks
Saturday, July 8
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Oak Park Lounge
801 Oak Grove Rd.
Johnsburg, IL 60051
Spring Grove 4th of July
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Thelen Park
8400 Wnn Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
NORTHWEST INDIANA
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Saturday, July 1; Sunday, July 2
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs five days, June 30 to July 4)
Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Crown Point Parade and Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show, at approximately 9 p.m.
Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S Court St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
City of Hobart Independence Day Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Festival Park
111 E. Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
East Chicago Independence Day Celebration Fireworks
Monday, July 3
9 p.m. fireworks shows from five locations
East Chicago, IN, 46312
Merrillville Fireworks
9 p.m. fireworks show
Merrillville High School
276 E. 68th Pl.
Merrillville, IN, 46410
Munster Independence Day Fireworks Show
Monday, July 3
Dusk fireworks (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Centennial Park
900 N. Centennial Dr.
Munster, IN 46321
Schererville Fireworks
Friday, June 30
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Rohrman Park
6750 Rohrman Rd.
Schererville, IN 46375
Whiting July 3rd Fireworks
Monday, July 3
10 p.m. fireworks show
Whiting Lakefront Park
Park Rd.
Whiting, IN 46394
WILL COUNTY
Beecher 4th of July Festival
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, June 30 to July 4)
Firemen's Park
673 Penfield St.
Beecher, IL 60401
New Lenox Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m. (following the Joliet American Legion Band)
New Lenox Village Commons
101 Veterans Pkwy.
New Lenox, IL 60451
Romeoville Independence Day Fireworks
Monday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Romeoville, IL 60446