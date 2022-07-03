CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are working to figure out who put lit fireworks inside a mailbox on the city's Northwest Side.
RELATED: Chicago fire officials urge safety ahead of July 4th fireworks
The incident happened around 6 p.m. near North Elston Avenue and West Belle Plaine Avenue, police said.
No one was hurt but it appears some mail was damaged.
RELATED: Fireworks 2022: Full list of 4th of July events, displays across Chicago area
The person responsible could face federal charges for vandalizing the mailbox, police said.
Chicago police investigating vandalism after firework explosion in NW Side mailbox
FIREWORKS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News