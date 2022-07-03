fireworks

Chicago police investigating vandalism after firework explosion in NW Side mailbox

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago police investigating mailbox explosion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are working to figure out who put lit fireworks inside a mailbox on the city's Northwest Side.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. near North Elston Avenue and West Belle Plaine Avenue, police said.

No one was hurt but it appears some mail was damaged.

The person responsible could face federal charges for vandalizing the mailbox, police said.
