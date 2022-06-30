fireworks

Chicago fire officials urge safety ahead of July 4th fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks should be left to the professionals, CFD says
By
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time of year: The Chicago Fire department is giving the annual warning to leave fireworks to the professionals.

Joined by fireworks safety advocates and doctors at the University of Chicago Comer Children's hospital, Chicago Fire Department officials once again warned of the dangers of fireworks Thursday morning, as many prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

CFD demonstrated just how quickly a simple sparkler can become dangerous.

With firefighters on-hand, there was a simulation of what would happen if a sparkler caught a child's clothes on fire.

It's all part of an effort to show the public the potentially deadly and lasting impact fireworks can have on families.

RELATED: Fireworks 2022: Full list of 4th of July events, displays across Chicago area

Fire officials said every year thousands of children are injured by fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers.

Aileen Marquez's daughter was burned over 70% of her body when she was 5 after her clothes were caught on fire by fireworks in the hands of another child.

Every year, over 3,000 children under 15 end up in emergency rooms because of fireworks.

Others affected are pets and those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
