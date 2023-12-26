Kwanzaa 2023: Chicago's Malcolm X College has been hosting annual gathering for nearly 20 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is the beginning of Kwanzaa, and Chicago's Malcolm X College has been hosting celebrations of the holiday for more than a decade.

The rhythmic beats of African drums at Malcolm X College had people up on their feet.

"Kwanzaa in Chicago is one of my favorite times of the year. It feels like a giant family reunion," Sona Smith said.

The West Side college kicked off Kwanzaa celebrations with lively cultural dances, a marketplace featuring handmade African goods and a program of impassioned speakers, sharing the message of the week-long holiday.

"It got to remind us that you got to stand strong in the midst of toil and trouble," Malcolm X College President David Sanders said.

Malcolm X College has had a strong history of celebrating Kwanzaa, hosting city-wide celebrations for more than 17 years.

Those celebrations helped encourage Smith to pass on the traditions to her children.

"I grew up going to every day, each of the seven days of the celebration at Malcolm X and participating in food and culture and African dance and music and drumming," Smith said.

Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to one of the seven principles of the holiday. The first principle is Umoja, or unity.

"Unity for me is a sign of solidarity, of communities coming together to celebrate, to center joy," Smith said.

The non-denominational holiday honoring African American and Pan-African culture and traditions was celebrated throughout the city.

Bronzeville Children's Museum hosted a mid-day family celebration featuring crafts, music and storytelling.

"We are literally imbibing the spirit of what our ancestors fought, led and even died for," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Johnson took part in the Chi-Village Kwanzaa Celebration in the city's Pullman neighborhood.

"As we celebrate Kwanzaa and these seven principles, you know, understand that each and every one of us has something to give and to offer to the people of Chicago," Johnson said.