First Lady to visit Chicago as part of 3-city tour to mark end of National Hispanic Heritage Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just 24 hours after, his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, is also planning a visit to the windy city next week.Dr. Biden will arrive in Chicago on Tuesday and leave on Wednesday morning, according to the White House.She plans to visit the National Museum of Mexican Art and the Arturo Velasquez Institute as part of a three-city tour to mark the final week of National Hispanic Heritage Month.The other two stops on the tour include Kansas City, Missouri and Allentown, Pennsylvania.The First Lady will take part in conversations and listening sessions in each of those communities, hearing the personal stories and concerns of Hispanic Americans.