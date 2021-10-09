jill biden

First Lady to visit Chicago as part of 3-city tour to mark end of National Hispanic Heritage Month

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just 24 hours after President Joe Biden traveled to the Chicago area to promote vaccine mandates, his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, is also planning a visit to the windy city next week.

Dr. Biden will arrive in Chicago on Tuesday and leave on Wednesday morning, according to the White House.

RELATED: President Joe Biden reschedules trip to Chicago after canceling last week's visit

She plans to visit the National Museum of Mexican Art and the Arturo Velasquez Institute as part of a three-city tour to mark the final week of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The other two stops on the tour include Kansas City, Missouri and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day

The First Lady will take part in conversations and listening sessions in each of those communities, hearing the personal stories and concerns of Hispanic Americans.
