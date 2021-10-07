joe biden

Pres. Biden Elk Grove Village: President in town to promote COVID vaccine mandates

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Chicago area next week, as well
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Pres. Joe Biden in Chicago? President to visit Elk Grove Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will fly into O'Hare Thursday afternoon, then it's on to Elk Grove Village to promote COVID vaccine mandates.

He'll visit a company in Elk Grove Village that has imposed a vaccination requirement of its own.

"The president's message will be clear: Vaccination requirements work, vaccination requirements get more people vaccinated, helping to end the pandemic and strengthen the economy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously said.

This is the president's second trip to Illinois since the inauguration. He toured and gave a speech at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake in July, where he also pitched his infrastructure plan.

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Chicago area next Tuesday.

A reason for the visit has not been announced.

Biden's Thursday visit is rescheduled from last week.

A White House official said Biden canceled that trip to remain in Washington to focus on the infrastructure bill and larger economic package instead of traveling to Chicago.
