Chicagoans come out to celebrate Festival of Lights for 1st night of Hanukkah despite freezing temps

A caravan of menorah-topped cars paraded from Rogers Park to Logan Square as part of the first night celebrating Hanukkah.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was extra security on hand Sunday for a parade and menorah lighting, which brought out a large crowd celebrating of light in the face of darkness.

"One single candle can dispel all the darkness that there is," said Simcha Safran.

"This year is actually the hakhel year. It's the year of assembly, it's a year of gathering once in seven years," said Rabbi Yosef Moscowitz.

Despite freezing temperatures, Chicago's celebration of the Festival of Lights was alive and full of life.

"One thing that's really, really nice about Hanukkah in Chicago is no matter how cold it is, you're going to get people out here and we're going to bring out the heat," said Robert Wasserman.

The Jewish holiday, an eight-day commemoration, carries more weight for some at a time when anti-Semitism has been on the rise.

"I think there's more people that are saying I want to get out there, I want to participate because that's the best answer," Rabbi Moscowitz said.

The Anti-Defamation League reported 2021 with the highest level of anti-Semitic incidents the ADL has tracked on record.

"Instead of taking all the trauma that's going on in the world today and using that to get beaten up, say no, we're crushing to get that pure beautiful light that comes off," Rabbi Moscowitz said.

Jewish leaders and faithful said the symbolism behind the holiday is more important than ever.

"It's about being alive about being happy and bringing light to the world," Wasserman said.

"Everybody was created here and has a purpose on this world and so we all really have to bond together," Safran added.