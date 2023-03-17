Famous Mexican cumbia musician Fito Olivares dies at 75, family confirms

HOUSTON, Texas -- Famous Mexican musician and singer Fito Olivares has passed away, his family confirmed to ABC13 on Friday.

The music legend, born Rodolfo Olivares in Tamaulipas, Mexico, in 1947, died at age 75.

Olivares was a saxophonist known in the Latino music industry for big cumbia hits like "Juana La Cubana," "Agüita de Melon," and "El Chicle," which are considered must-plays at weddings, quinceañeras, and other celebratory events.

The musician started playing professionally at 16 and wrote music for groups like Duet Estrella and Tam and Tex. He then formed Fito Olivares y su Grupo La Pura Sabrosura with his brothers Javier and Jaime in Houston in 1980.

Many on social media expressed their condolences after learning about his death.

"Rest in peace to a legend we all grew up with Fito Olivares. Thank you for the music," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on his Twitter.

Olivares officially retired from touring in 2007.

ABC13 is working to find out more about the beloved musician.