EMBED >More News Videos A children's birthday party at a reptile center turned into a bit of a nightmare when an alligator attacked its handler. Watch the bizarre video above.

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WLS) -- A woman's close call with an alligator is caught on camera.The woman was paddleboarding in Silver Springs, Florida last week when the gator came up right next to her.In the video, you can see her use her paddle to push the reptile away.Animal experts in that area said the gator likely came up close to the woman because people have been feeding wildlife over there, which is not something they should be doing and is