Florida man charged in carjacking at Oakbrook Center

A Florida man has been charged in a weekend carjacking at a suburban Chicago mall.Prosecutors said on Saturday at about 11:50 a.m., Anthony Riola, 39, pulled a knife on a woman at Oakbrook Center and then tried to steal her car. She ran off with her keys and Riola was unable to start the car, prosecutors said.Riola then approached a valet parking attendant and entered a running vehicle while the attendant and car owner stood nearby, prosecutors said. Riola then fled in the vehicle.Prosecutors said Riola was apprehended in Chicago later on Saturday. He is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of armed violence, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of theft over $10,000.Riola's bond has been set at $500,000. His next court appearance is January 28.