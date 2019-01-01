Florida man charged in carjacking at Oakbrook Center

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida man is now charged in a weekend carjacking at a suburban Chicago mall.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A Florida man has been charged in a weekend carjacking at a suburban Chicago mall.

Prosecutors said on Saturday at about 11:50 a.m., Anthony Riola, 39, pulled a knife on a woman at Oakbrook Center and then tried to steal her car. She ran off with her keys and Riola was unable to start the car, prosecutors said.

Riola then approached a valet parking attendant and entered a running vehicle while the attendant and car owner stood nearby, prosecutors said. Riola then fled in the vehicle.

Prosecutors said Riola was apprehended in Chicago later on Saturday. He is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of armed violence, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of theft over $10,000.

Riola's bond has been set at $500,000. His next court appearance is January 28.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingOak Brook
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
New Year's baby born at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
30K Cook County homeowners to get $8.3M in automatic property tax refunds
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Sprinkles, flurries Tuesday
CPD release images of teens allegedly involved in Red Line attack
Man dies less than 1 hour after being taken into custody by Melrose Park PD
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Show More
O'Hare airport's 'people mover' to temporarily shut down on Jan. 8
Fiancé charged with murder in death of missing Colorado mom
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft to take pictures of Ultima Thule
Bears vs. Eagles: Remembering 'Fog Bowl' 30 years later
More News