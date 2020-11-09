Sports

Florida man is 1st person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon

A Florida man became made history over the weekend as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, a physically grueling feat that has landed him in the Guinness World Records

After knocking out a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run in a single day, Chris Nikic crossed the finish line in just under 17 hours on Sunday.

Doctors told Nikic he wasn't capable of finishing the race, but he did with plenty of support, displaying something as inspiring as the power of the human spirit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridatriathlonhistoryironmandown syndrome
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker to announce Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations for IL Regions 5,7,8; 10,573 new cases reported
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Pregnant woman found dead inside burning home
2 killed in Algonquin home ID'd; suspect arrested in Colorado
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Show More
Several Chicago connections to Biden's COVID-19 advisory board
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on The Terminal urban workspace in Humboldt Park
Mpower the Night goes virtual
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News