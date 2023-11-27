The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a public service campaign urging vaccinations and preventing the spread of viruses.

Illinois launches 'Tis the Sneezin' campaign to prevent viruses as flu, RSV, COVID cases rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a public service campaign urging vaccinations and preventing the spread of viruses.

Flu cases continued to pick up in most parts of the country, particularly the South and the West, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus also spread as many Americans hit the road and took to the skies for the holiday. The CDC

The IDPH's campaign, dubbed "'Tis the Sneezin'," comes as the CDC reports flu, RSV and COVID infections are all on the rise throughout Illinois.

COVID hospital admissions statewide have increased by 21.9% compared to the week before. Across the country, COVID hospital admissions increased 9.7%.

"In the next few weeks we anticipate we expect we will see a slight rise in influenza and we anticipate

COVID hasn't reached its peak yet," said Dr. Sameer Vohra, IDPH director.

Vohra suggested finding out which vaccines you're eligible for and don't delay in getting them.

Dr. Sindhu Aderson, central region medical director for Northwestern Medicine, said the increase in symptoms has been noticeable.

"Our clinics have been busy, our clinics are surging in terms of our volume in our clinics; a fair amount of cold and flu-like symptoms," she said.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report