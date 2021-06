ISP working to reduce backlogs for FOID cards, concealed carry licenses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people continue to say they are waiting for either their FOID card or concealed carry license.Illinois State Police administers the credentials. According to their latest data as of May 2021, the state is looking at a backlog of 159,678 applications for FOID cards, that includes new applications and renewals.That's down considerably about 35% from the more than 243,000 applications back in March.For concealed carry license applications, the backlog for new applicants and renewals right now is 45,364. That's down about 8% from March.ISP says that they are making improvements and that the backlog has decreased since March 2020 thanks to hiring more people and technological advances.ISP says they are pushing for legislation that would help streamline the application process for firearm credentials.The average wait time for a FOID card is about seven months. The average wait time for a concealed carry license is about five-and-a=half-months.For more information, visit https://isp.illinois.gov/Foid Illinois State Police statement: