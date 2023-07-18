Boy, 14 remains hospitalized after 'devastating' crash into Hinsdale Fontano's

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after he and four others were injured when a Jeep crashed into a sub shot in Hinsdale Monday.

The teenager was taken to Hinsdale Hospital and later flown to Comer Children's Hospital after suffering critical injuries. Family of the young boy said he had just graduated from St. Issac Jogues.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon off South Lincoln and Chicago in Hinsdale.

Dominic Fontano said he and his staff are all praying for the 14-year-old boy, as well as the other four people injured.

"It's devastating. It really is, especially as a grandparent," Fontano said.

A Jeep was coming out of Fuller's Carwash across the street and crashed straight into Fontano's subs shop.

The owner said employees and customers were inside at the time, some just walking in.

Hinsdale police and fire officials said five people were hurt.

One customer was treated on the scene and released. Three others were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in serious condition.

Family said one of those victims is a DePaul student, who was with two of his friends, and injured his leg. The 14-year-old boy is the youngest victim.

The sub shop owner, Domenic Fontano, said he ended up on the hood of the Jeep before falling under the vehicle.

"The young man was sitting out there. Just to see that, it's something I don't think I'll ever get out of my sight," Fontano said. "Everything else can be repaired and fixed and everything. But, you know, this little boy's life could be changed forever,"

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. It's unclear what charges they may be facing.

The Major Crash Reconstruction Team from the DuPage County Merit Task Force is assisting Hinsdale police with the investigation.