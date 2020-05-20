Society

Chicago police volunteer at Irving Park Community Food Pantry

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Irving Park Community Food Pantry continues to see a dramatic need for food since the pandemic and they got help from the Chicago Police Department Wednesday morning.

The CPD members helped bag and serve families in need. The food pantry serves hundreds of families at a time, and since the shutdown has seen a big increase of residents needing more food.

Before the pandemic hit, the pantry was serving about 75 families a week. Now, they are helping 200 families a week.

RELATED: How to access Chicago food banks during coronavirus crisis

"We've been getting a lot of big deliveries during the week so we can have food available, and also many many donations on Paypal through our website," said food pantry volunteer Craig Shutt. "We've gotten thousands of dollars and it really helps us to meet the need as our numbers keep going up, especially as it gets warmer and more people are out of work and seeing that they will be out of work longer."

"There is a big need in the world," said CPD Detective Marco Acevedo. "We see people are starving and people are hungry. What does it do? It affects the kids and they can't do their schoolwork, they can't get their education."

then they can't do their school work they can't get their education."

The Irving Park Community Food Pantry has been serving this area for 36 years.

The food pantry has been short volunteers at the pantry since the pandemic, so the police department members being here has been a huge help to distribute food.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoirving parkfoodcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagofood bankchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL GOP lawmakers set to challenge Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Minivan hits pedestrian, drives into Wheeling home
Oprah donates $5M to fight COVID-19 in Chicago communities of color
High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
Horace Grant says Michael Jordan lied in 'Last Dance,' calls him 'snitch'
What to know about Indiana's 29,274 COVID-19 cases
Show More
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
Harry Caray's restaurant has creative plan to deal with social distancing amid reopening
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News