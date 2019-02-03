ABC7 Weekend Morning team shares Super Bowl party favorites

The team from the ABC7 Weekend Morning show shares its favorite Super Bowl party food recipes.2 cans spicy bean dip1 16-ounce container of sour cream1 packet of taco seasoning2 8-ounce containers of guacamole (I actually like store bought in this dip.)A ton of cheese! I love extra sharp cheddar. Huge cheese lover!!!2-4 tomatoes1 can black olives1-3 green onions, thinly slicedI generally use a glass baking dish, generally 8 X 12. Spread the bean dip on the bottom. Take the sour cream and mix it with the taco seasoning; spread on top of the bean dip. Next layer is the guacamole. Sprinkle tons of cheese on top of the dip layer. (I generally have it covered with cheese corner-to-corner!) Dice the tomatoes and spread them on top. Slice the olives and spread the around. Same for the green onions. (Or you can skip the onions altogether, your choice.) Eat with tons of tortilla chips and cheer on your favorite team!Diane's Disclaimer: **Keep in mind, I don't use actual measurements, this is my dad's recipe, who was born and raised in Beirut, so I had to watch him do it and memorize everything!You can adjust all of these "measurements" to your liking, it's totally acceptable!2 cans of chick peas1-2 glove(s) garlicTahiniSalt1-2 Lemon(s)EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)Paprika for garnish (optional)Middle Eastern Pickles (TORSHE) (pronounced TOOR-SHE) (optional)BlenderTablespoonClean bowlOpen both cans of chick peas, dump one whole can with juice into blender, drain the 2nd can into a clean bowl and dump the remaining chick peas into the blender.Add 1 glove of garlic (more if you like garlic!), a tablespoon of EVOO (*you can add more for more creaminess), a hefty tablespoon of Tahini, pinch of salt, and juice of one lemon squeezed...And blend them all together. This is when it gets challenging... time to taste! It may need a little more lemon or salt, depending on your taste buds.Add whatever you want, then blend until semi-smooth, everyone blends differently, some until VERY smooth, others, a little texture is just fine!To serve, spread the hummus on a flat plate, drizzle a little more EVOO on the top, sprinkle some paprika on top, and garnish around the plate with pickles.Serve with warm pita!P.S.- You can always add to this to make other flavors, for example, if you like roasted pepper hummus, use the recipe above for your "base" and add roasted red peppers!1 pound sliced bacon, cut into thirds1 (14 ounce) package beef cocktail wiener3/4 cup of brown sugar, or to tastePreheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C)Refrigerate 2/3 of the bacon until needed. It is easier to wrap the wieners with cold bacon.Wrap each cocktail wiener with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Place on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle brown sugar generously over all.Bake for 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the sugar is bubbly. To serve, place the wieners in a slow cooker and keep on the low setting.Ingredients:1 1/2 pounds ground beefSofrito (seasoning made of pureed onion, garlic, cilantro, and green pepper)Adobo and Sazon seasoning1 small onion and green pepper, diced1 small can tomato sauceOlivesSweet plantains, fresh and sauteed - or -frozen4 eggsBrown ground beef with diced onion, diced pepper, sofrito, Adobo, and Sazon seasoning. Add tomato sauce and olives, and keep warm.Prepare plantains (saute or defrost) and then layer on bottom of baking dish, gently flattening.Add half of ground beef. Add another layer of plantains, flattening again. Add remainder of ground beef and last layer of plaintains, flattening again.Beat eggs in bowl and pour over top of final layer of plantains.Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.