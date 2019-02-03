ABC7 Weekend Morning team shares Super Bowl party favorites

CHICAGO (WLS) --The team from the ABC7 Weekend Morning show shares its favorite Super Bowl party food recipes.
Stacey's Super Bowl Dip
Ingredients:
2 cans spicy bean dip
1 16-ounce container of sour cream
1 packet of taco seasoning
2 8-ounce containers of guacamole (I actually like store bought in this dip.)
A ton of cheese! I love extra sharp cheddar. Huge cheese lover!!!
2-4 tomatoes
1 can black olives
1-3 green onions, thinly sliced
Instructions:
I generally use a glass baking dish, generally 8 X 12. Spread the bean dip on the bottom. Take the sour cream and mix it with the taco seasoning; spread on top of the bean dip. Next layer is the guacamole. Sprinkle tons of cheese on top of the dip layer. (I generally have it covered with cheese corner-to-corner!) Dice the tomatoes and spread them on top. Slice the olives and spread the around. Same for the green onions. (Or you can skip the onions altogether, your choice.) Eat with tons of tortilla chips and cheer on your favorite team!
Pathieu Family Hummus
Diane's Disclaimer: **Keep in mind, I don't use actual measurements, this is my dad's recipe, who was born and raised in Beirut, so I had to watch him do it and memorize everything!
You can adjust all of these "measurements" to your liking, it's totally acceptable!
Ingredients:
2 cans of chick peas
1-2 glove(s) garlic
Tahini
Salt
1-2 Lemon(s)
EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)
Paprika for garnish (optional)
Middle Eastern Pickles (TORSHE) (pronounced TOOR-SHE) (optional)
Tools:
Blender
Tablespoon
Clean bowl
Instructions:
Open both cans of chick peas, dump one whole can with juice into blender, drain the 2nd can into a clean bowl and dump the remaining chick peas into the blender.
Add 1 glove of garlic (more if you like garlic!), a tablespoon of EVOO (*you can add more for more creaminess), a hefty tablespoon of Tahini, pinch of salt, and juice of one lemon squeezed...
And blend them all together. This is when it gets challenging... time to taste! It may need a little more lemon or salt, depending on your taste buds.
Add whatever you want, then blend until semi-smooth, everyone blends differently, some until VERY smooth, others, a little texture is just fine!
To serve, spread the hummus on a flat plate, drizzle a little more EVOO on the top, sprinkle some paprika on top, and garnish around the plate with pickles.
Serve with warm pita!
P.S.- You can always add to this to make other flavors, for example, if you like roasted pepper hummus, use the recipe above for your "base" and add roasted red peppers!
Mark McGinnis' Bacon Wrapped Smokies (source: allrecipes.com)
Ingredients:
1 pound sliced bacon, cut into thirds
1 (14 ounce) package beef cocktail wiener
3/4 cup of brown sugar, or to taste
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C)Refrigerate 2/3 of the bacon until needed. It is easier to wrap the wieners with cold bacon.
Wrap each cocktail wiener with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Place on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle brown sugar generously over all.
Bake for 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the sugar is bubbly. To serve, place the wieners in a slow cooker and keep on the low setting.
Bob Rivera's Pinon Recipe (Puerto Rican Sweet Plantain layered casserole)
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
Sofrito (seasoning made of pureed onion, garlic, cilantro, and green pepper)
Adobo and Sazon seasoning
1 small onion and green pepper, diced
1 small can tomato sauce
Olives
Sweet plantains, fresh and sauteed - or -frozen
4 eggs
Instructions
Brown ground beef with diced onion, diced pepper, sofrito, Adobo, and Sazon seasoning. Add tomato sauce and olives, and keep warm.
Prepare plantains (saute or defrost) and then layer on bottom of baking dish, gently flattening.
Add half of ground beef. Add another layer of plantains, flattening again. Add remainder of ground beef and last layer of plaintains, flattening again.
Beat eggs in bowl and pour over top of final layer of plantains.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.