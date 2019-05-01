Alessi & Tony's Fresh Market present 'In The Kitchen' with Mario Manfredini

We've re-imagined our "In the Kitchen" segment - instead of a 30 minute challenge, we are sending our cooks out to shop - to create a dish that they love!Today's "In the Kitchen" cook is - Firehouse Cook - Mario Manfredini!We followed Mario as he shopped at his Tony's Fresh Market in Berwyn to see what ingredients he wanted to use. Then this morning, Mario made his dish - step-by-step. He created his Chicken Parmesan and Arancini, a salad, bread sticks and dessert. For a "how-to" video for the Chicken Parmesan and Arancini - check out our social media pages. See the full recipes below.Our Friends at Alessi sent Mario home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products. http://alessifoods.com/Alessi and Tony's Fresh Market have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2am tomorrow, go to the main page of windycitylive.com https://abc7chicago.com/windycitylive/ , click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:$100 gift certificate to Tony's Fresh Market$90 Alessi gift boxAnd you can opt in for a free package of Vigo Cilantro & Lime Panko Bread Crumbs.Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Tony's Fresh Market!Visit Tony's Fresh Market website for a location near you:https://tonysfreshmarket.com/Mario's recipes:Mario's Mediterranean SaladIngredients1 medium cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into -inch dice1 pint grape tomatoes, quartered6 tablespoons of Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil6 tablespoons of Alessi Red Wine Vinegar2 garlic cloves, minced1 14-oz can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed1/2 cup chopped pitted Kalamata olives1/2 small minced red onion1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh flat Italian parsley1 romaine heart, cut into -inch pieces4 ounces feta cheese, crumbledAlessi Salt & PepperInstructions1. Combine cucumber, tomatoes, and 1 teaspoon salt in colander set over bowl and let it stand 15 minutes.2. Whisk oil, vinegar, and garlic together in large bowl. Add drained cucumber and tomatoes, chickpeas, olives, onion, and parsley; toss and let stand at room temperature to blend flavors3. Add romaine and feta; toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper and serve.Mario's Proscuitto Wrapped BreadsticksIngredients12 Alessi Rosemary Breadsticks1/2 cup Alessi Pesto12 thinly sliced pieces of Prosciutto di Parma12 fresh mozzarella balls (1/2 ounce each)2 teaspoons Alessi Extra Virgin Olive OilPinch of red pepper flakesPinch of Alessi Salt and PepperInstructions1. Brush top 2 inches of rosemary bread stick with pesto.2. Wrap the bread stick with prosciutto3. Toss the mozzarella in the olive oil, red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt and pepper.4. Insert the bread stick into the mozzarella ball and reserve for serving.Mario's Chicken ParmesanIngredientsSAUCE2 tablespoons of Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil2 garlic cloves, minced1/4 teaspoon dried oregano1 28-ounce can of Alessi San Marzano Tomatoes1/4 teaspoon sugar2 tablespoons of coarsely chopped fresh basilAlessi Salt & PepperRed Pepper FlakesCHICKEN2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed, halved horizontally, and pounded 1/2-inch thick1 teaspoon Alessi Kosher Salt2 ounces whole-milk mozzarella cheese, shredded2 ounces fontina cheese, shredded2 large eggs2 tablespoon all-purpose flour2 ounces parmesan cheese, grated1/2 cup Alessi Panko Bread Crumbs1/4 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon Alessi Black Pepper1/2 cup vegetable oil1/4 cup torn fresh basilInstructions1. FOR THE SAUCE: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in medium saucepan over medium heat until just shimmering. Add garlic, teaspoon salt, oregano, and pepper flakes; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes and sugar; increase heat to high and bring to simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until thickened, about 20 minutes. Off heat, stir in basil and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and keep warm.2. FOR THE CHICKEN: Sprinkle each side of each cutlet with 1/8 teaspoon salt and let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. Combine mozzarella and fontina in bowl; set aside.3. Adjust oven rack 4 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Whisk egg and flour together in shallow dish until smooth. Combine parmesan, panko, garlic powder, oregano, and pepper in second shallow dish. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Working with 1 cutlet at a time, dredge cutlet in egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Coat all sides in Parmesan mixture, pressing gently so crumbs adhere. Transfer cutlet to large plate and repeat with remaining cutlets.4. Heat oil in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Carefully place 2 cutlets in skillet and cook without moving them until bottoms are crispy and deep golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Using tongs, carefully flip cutlets and cook on second side until deep golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer cutlets to paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining cutlets.5. Place cutlets on rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle cheese mixture evenly over cutlets, covering as much surface area as possible. Broil until cheese is melted and beginning to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer chicken to serving platter and top each cutlet with 2 tablespoons sauce. Sprinkle with basil and serve immediately, passing remaining sauce separately.Mario's AranciniIngredients1 8-ounce package of Alessi Risotto Milanese2 large eggs1/4 cup frozen peas1/2 pound ground meat1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese2 ounces whole-milk mozzarella cheese, shredded2 ounces fontina cheese, shredded1 cup Alessi Italian Style Seasoned Bread CrumbsVegetable oil, for deep fryingInstructions1. Cook the Alessi Risotto Package per the instructions; set aside and let cool2. Cook the ground meat on the stove-top, add in the peas to cook. Drain fat and set aside to cool.3. Once cooled combine the rice, parmesan and eggs in a bowl. In a separate bowl combine the ground meat mixture with the mozzarella and fontina. In a shallow dish place the breadcrumbs.4. Using about 4 tablespoons of the risotto mixture for each; form the risotto mixture into balls. Insert 2 tablespoons of the ground meat and cheese mixture into the center of each ball. Roll the balls in the bread crumbs to coat.5. Pour enough oil in a heavy large saucepan to reach the depth of 3 inches. Heat the oil over medium heat to 350 degrees.6. Working in batches, add the rice balls to the hot oil until brown and heated through, turning them as necessary, approximately 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the arancini to paper towels to drain.7. Serve hot with red sauce from Chicken Parmesan recipe.Mario's Balsamic Strawberries con GelatoIngredients4 pints strawberries, hulled and quartered5 tablespoons Alessi Balsamic Reduction1/4 teaspoon of Alessi freshly ground black pepper2 pints of vanilla gelatoFreshly grated lemon zestInstructions1. Thirty minutes to an hour before serving, combine the strawberries, balsamic reduction, and pepper in a bowl. Set aside at room temperature.2. Place a serving of the strawberries in a bowl with a scoop of gelato on top and dust lightly with lemon zest.