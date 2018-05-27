FOOD & DRINK

Big Wig Tacos celebrating first anniversary with burritos deal

Starting Monday, Big Wig Tacos & Burritos in River North is celebrating its first year with $3 burritos. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Starting Monday, Big Wig Tacos & Burritos in River North is celebrating its first year with $3 burrito, and there's even a chance to win free burritos for a year.

Jose Estrada, the general manager at Big Wig Tacos, joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the Memorial Day special.

For more information, visit www.bigwigtacos.com.

BIG WIG TACOS & BURRITOS
STEAK TACOS
YIELD Makes 8-10 tacos
ACTIVE TIME 30 minutes
TOTAL TIME 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
For the Steak
- 2 lbs of Skirt Steak, cleaned and trimmed
- 1 tablespoon of Kosher Salt
- 1 tablespoon of freshly ground black pepper (Black Peppercorns)
- 1 juiced key lime

For the Tacos
- 2 packs of yellow corn tortillas, 'El Milagro'
- 1 cup of chopped cilantro
-1 cup of red or white onion
- 2 cups of shredded Chihuahua Cheese, 'V&V Supremo' brand
- 3 key limes, sliced into wedges (for serving)
-Homemade, or store bought, tomatillo salsa

PREPARATION
Season the Steak
Place steak on cutting board, and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black
pepper (freshly ground makes a difference). Put aside, it's OK to leave it on your
counter at room temperature.

Prepare other ingredients
Have your tortillas on hand. Rough chop your cilantro and onion. Shred cheese, put
aside. Slice your key limes into wedges for serving, put aside. Have your tomatillo salsa
on hand, bring to room temperature.

Cook the Steak
Grill your steak over an open flame on a grill, or on a piping hot cast iron skillet. Cook to
desired doneness (best at medium rare). Allow to rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice on a bias
against the grain, squeeze half a key lime (or to taste) over steak.

Make Tacos
Heat tortillas on a skillet. Place sliced steak over tortillas, garnish with cilantro, onion,
and cheese (optional). Serve with tomatillo salsa and key lime wedges.
