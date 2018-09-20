FOOD & DRINK

A sprinkle of magic: Birthday cake Oreos coming soon for Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday

Oreo is releasing limited-edition birthday cake cookies to celebrate Mickey Mouse in honor of his 90th birthday.

The cookies will be available nationwide starting Sept. 24 and will be filled with birthday cake-flavored creme.

There will be three different Mickey Mouse-themed designs on the cookies: a party horn, a big 90 and Mickey himself, ABC News reports.



The cookies are just one of the ways Disney is celebrating Mickey's 90th.

Mickey will also get his own art exhibition in New York City in November.
PHOTOS: Mickey Mouse through the years
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
