Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in 5 states for possibly containing blue rubber

EMBED >More News Videos The FDA has issued a recall of some Sportmix pet foods made by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. due to potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

Bob Evans Farms is recalling approximately 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.The USDA's Food Safety and Inspective Service (FSIS) said the foreign material in question is specifically thin blue rubber.The raw, pork sausage item was produced on December 17, 2020.The recalled product is the 1 lb. chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code 0352 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of "JAN 31 21" represented on the label.The products have an establishment number "EST. 6785" printed directly above the "USE/FRZ BY" date.These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.The problem was discovered when Bob Evans notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints.The USDA said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.Officials are concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers or both.Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Alison Emery, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Farms Inc. at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com