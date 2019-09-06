Food & Drink

Local arts organization AMFM raises awareness on food deserts, promotes local artists through FEAST festival

By Zach Ben-Amots
This Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 - 7 p.m., local arts and social justice organization AMFM will host a free food and arts festival in Homan Square Park.

The second annual FEAST celebration is meant to raise awareness about food deserts around the city - including the North Lawndale area where the festival is happening - while promoting local artists and providing free food for the neighborhood.

"Hunger isn't just right now, it's year round. And that's part of the reason we wanted to continue the conversation," said founder Ciera Mckissick.

Mckissick will be promoting local vendors, restaurants, performers and artists at the event. AMFM is an arts brand that works to showcase the work of emerging artists and help the public engage with local art.
