Carnivale celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with specialty menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Carnivale, the global Latin-fusion restaurant, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a specialty prix fixe menu featuring their menu's signature dishes.
Carnivale invites guests to take a trip around the globe with flavors from Mexico, and South & Central America as they recognize and celebrate the contributions and presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans in the United States.
For more information, visit www.carnivalechicago.com/.
When: September 15-October 15
Where: 702 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
Carnivale's Prix Fixe Menu:
1ST COURSE (Choose One)
Ropa Vieja
Amazonian Salad
Shrimp Ceviche
2ND COURSE (Choose One)
Arrachera
Faroe Island Salmon
Peruvian Chicken
Tacu Tacu
DESSERT (Choose One)
Chocolate Tres Leches
Cuban Cigar
Organic Cotton Candy
