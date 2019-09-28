Food & Drink

Carnivale celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with specialty menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Carnivale, the global Latin-fusion restaurant, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a specialty prix fixe menu featuring their menu's signature dishes.

Carnivale invites guests to take a trip around the globe with flavors from Mexico, and South & Central America as they recognize and celebrate the contributions and presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans in the United States.

For more information, visit www.carnivalechicago.com/.

When: September 15-October 15

Where: 702 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Carnivale's Prix Fixe Menu:

1ST COURSE (Choose One)

Ropa Vieja

Amazonian Salad

Shrimp Ceviche

2ND COURSE (Choose One)

Arrachera

Faroe Island Salmon

Peruvian Chicken

Tacu Tacu

DESSERT (Choose One)

Chocolate Tres Leches

Cuban Cigar

Organic Cotton Candy
