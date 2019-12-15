Food & Drink

Celebrate Chanukah at Max and Benny's Restaurant & Deli

By Colin Evans
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins Sunday, December 22 - Monday, December 30.

Jon Soble, Director of Catering for Max and Benny's Restaurant & Deli in Northbrook, Ill. stopped by ABC7 to share popular recipes for the holiday.

Recipe: Latkes-Potato Cakes
Ingredients:
  • 2 1/2 lbs peeled ground potatoes (squeeze out excess liquid, and you can also use sweet potatoes)

  • 1/2 yellow onion, ground

  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs

  • 1/2 cup flour

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1 teaspoon white pepper

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

  • 6 eggs


Preparation:
  • Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until consistency is smooth

  • Scoop out 3 oz portion in a sprayed frying pan

  • 2-3 minutes each side

  • Remove and set aside

  • After all pancakes are done, put them in another pan with canola oil to fry them golden brown

  • Served with applesauce and sour cream


For more information visit their website: www.maxandbennys.com.
