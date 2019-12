Celebrate Chanukah at Max and Benny's Restaurant & Deli

2 1/2 lbs peeled ground potatoes (squeeze out excess liquid, and you can also use sweet potatoes)

1/2 yellow onion, ground

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

6 eggs

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until consistency is smooth

Scoop out 3 oz portion in a sprayed frying pan

2-3 minutes each side

Remove and set aside

After all pancakes are done, put them in another pan with canola oil to fry them golden brown

Served with applesauce and sour cream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins Sunday, December 22 - Monday, December 30.Jon Soble, Director of Catering for Max and Benny's Restaurant & Deli in Northbrook, Ill. stopped by ABC7 to share popular recipes for the holiday.: Latkes-Potato CakesFor more information visit their website: www.maxandbennys.com