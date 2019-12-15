Celebrate Chanukah at Max and Benny's Restaurant & Deli

Jon Soble, Director of Catering for Max and Benny's Restaurant & Deli in Northbrook, Ill. stopped by ABC7 to share popular recipes for the holiday.
Recipe: Latkes-Potato Cakes
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 lbs peeled ground potatoes (squeeze out excess liquid, and you can also use sweet potatoes)
- 1/2 yellow onion, ground
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 6 eggs
Preparation:
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until consistency is smooth
- Scoop out 3 oz portion in a sprayed frying pan
- 2-3 minutes each side
- Remove and set aside
- After all pancakes are done, put them in another pan with canola oil to fry them golden brown
- Served with applesauce and sour cream
For more information visit their website: www.maxandbennys.com.