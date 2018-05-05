FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with homemade guacamole

Capture the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with beer-battered fish tacos and guacamole. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Capture the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with beer-battered fish tacos and guacamole.

Representatives from On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina stopped by ABC7 to share their take on Dos XX fish tacos and fresh guacamole.
Recipes

Dos XX Fish Tacos
- Dos XX beer-battered fish
- Hand-pressed flour tortillas
- Creamy red chile sauce
- Shredded cabbage and carrots

- Shredded mixed cheese
- Pico de gallo
- Salt

Guacamole
- Whole avocados
- Chopped tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro
- Diced jalapenos
- Salt
- Lime
