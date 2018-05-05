Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with homemade guacamole

Recipes

Capture the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with beer-battered fish tacos and guacamole.Representatives from On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina stopped by ABC7 to share their take on Dos XX fish tacos and fresh guacamole.- Dos XX beer-battered fish- Hand-pressed flour tortillas- Creamy red chile sauce- Shredded cabbage and carrots- Shredded mixed cheese- Pico de gallo- Salt- Whole avocados- Chopped tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro- Diced jalapenos- Salt- Lime