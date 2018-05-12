FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Taiwanese culture at 2 free events

EMBED </>More Videos

This weekend you can celebrate and learn about the Taiwanese community in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This weekend you can celebrate and learn about the Taiwanese community in Chicago.

The Taiwanese community in Chicago. There are two free events for families to enjoy...

Eric Huang from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the events.

Event: Taiwanese Cuisine and Culture Festival
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Culture Center of Taipei Economic Cultural Office, 55 E. 63rd St., Westmont, Ill.

Event: FOCA Formosa Circus Arts Group:
When: Saturday, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Westmont High School (909 Oakwood Dr., Westmont, Ill.)

Both events are free.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfestivalculturechicago proudWestmont
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News