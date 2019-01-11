You can be one of the first to see what's new at this year's Chicago Auto Show if you attend First Look for Charity, a black tie event benefitting 18 nonprofit charities.It offers food, drinks entertainment and a preview of the largest auto show in the country.First Look for Charity is held at McCormick Place the night before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public which, this year, is February 8."Every year we get all of the best products from all of the auto manufacturers, but also at First Look for Charity night we have unbelievable food and cocktails," said JC Phelan, chairman of First Look for Charity.Make sure you come hungry. Guests will be wined and dined on the show floor by 20 of Chicago's top restaurants and catering companies."This is our first year participating but we're super excited. It's for a great cause and we can't wait," said Jordan Brokan, director of sales and marketing for Top Nosh Hospitality. "We are serving pulled pork shoulder smoked for 14 hours in apple and cherry wood.""This is the best barbeque in the city, I promise," said Fila Lopez, executive chef at Q.Over the last 28 years the black tie event has helped raise more than $50 million for 18 different local charities."We've got great food, we have great entertainment, we have the Four C Notes, the Dan Hamptons Band," said Raymond Scarpelli, 2019 Auto Show chairman. "It's a great way to see the show without a ton of people there and you can mix it up with your friends and see a great show."Attendees will have the chance to win one of two cars: a Jeep Compass and a Chevy Blazer. The 2019 Jeep Compass is built here, on Chicago's South Side.Guests can also direct the proceeds of their ticket purchase to their choice of any or all of the 18 charitable organizations.