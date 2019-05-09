Food & Drink

Chicago farmers markets season kicks off

Chicago's farmers market season officially kicked off Thursday morning.

The market at Daley Plaza, 50 West Washington Street, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. An Opening Ceremony took place at 9 a.m.

The Chicago City Markets will sell seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods and unique Chicago-made products. They will be available at Daley Plaza, the Maxwell Street Market and a dozen more markets across the city.

For more information and a complete list of farmers markets across Chicago, visit chicagocitymarkets.us.
