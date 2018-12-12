FOOD & DRINK

Chicago is America's new beer capital

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago now has the most breweries of any city in the United States.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago is the new beer capital of America, with more breweries than any other U.S. city.

There are 167 breweries across the city and suburbs, according to statistics published this week by the Brewers Association.

Coming in second is Denver, with nearly 158 breweries. Next on the list is Seattle, with 153 breweries and San Diego with 150 breweries. In the fifth and sixth places are two other large cities, Los Angeles with 146 breweries and New York with 151 breweries.

Illinois ranks 12th in the nation with a total of 200 breweries, a figure that has nearly doubled since 2014.

ABC7's Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky recently profiled the boom in beer tourism along Malt Row in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.
WATCH: 'Liquid tourism' along Chicago's Malt Row
EMBED More News Videos

"Malt Row" has been created along the Metra Line near Ravenswood, with a half-dozen breweries and a spirit distiller. It's creating some liquid tourism for the area as well.



Some of the Chicago area's most well-known brands include Goose Island, Two Brothers and Lagunitas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbeercraft beerbreweryu.s. & worldChicagoRavenswood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Malt Row's breweries, distiller bring 'liquid tourism' to North Side
FOOD & DRINK
Chicago's Community Kitchens program helps with kitchen, life skills
Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Chicago
Krispy Kreme selling dozen doughnuts for $1 with purchase of another dozen Wednesday
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, police say
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Semi strikes pole in Elgin, closing Route 20 for hours
Man charged with attempted murder in Lakeview home invasion
Kotex tampon recall: Customers say pieces were left inside body
Police report reveals new information about teacher who cut student's hair
1 of 5 Marines killed in crash off Japan was from Illinois
Show More
VIDEO: Grinch runs over Christmas yard display
Texas Execution: Man dies of lethal injection for killing newlywed in 1993
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
More News