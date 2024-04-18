Fire destroys new North Side restaurant 1 day before grand opening

A Chicago fire destroyed the new Lunchbox restaurant on Devon Avenue 1 day before its grand opening. Its owners have a popular food truck in Pilsen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire swept through a North Side restaurant, just days before it was set to open.

Lunchbox is a food truck, known for its Asian dishes.

It was about to open a permanent location, at Devon and Bosworth avenues.

It's expected that the heartbroken owners of the Lunchbox restaurant will vow to rebuild, after the fire swept through the North Side eatery, just a day before they were set to have their grand opening.

The brick-and-mortar location was the result of a lot of hard work.

The owners have successfully operated an Asian food truck in Pilsen for years, and were looking to take their dream to the next level.

The restaurant is now in ruins, after flames engulfed the back part of the building.

The owner said he was at his business Wednesday night, checking to make sure everything was in order for Thursday's inspection by the city.

That's when he said he noticed some black smoke coming from the back door.

He called the fire department.

Firefighters arrived to douse the flames, but not before the restaurant was destroyed.

The fire is quite a blow to the owners, who said they'd closed a downtown location in order to open up a location on the North Side very soon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Chicago police said no one was injured in the blaze, and the fire was ruled accidental after an on-scene investigation.