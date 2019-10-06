Food & Drink

City Hall Chicago restaurant, event space opens in West Loop

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a city hall with a twist.

City Hall Chicago a restaurant, bar and event space in Chicago's West Loop Neighborhood.

Located at the corner or Kinzie and Green Streets, City Hall Chicago pays homage to the Windy City in the form of a come-as-you-are gathering spot for delicious, approachable drinks and tasty bar food in a lively and relaxed atmosphere.

City Hall stopped by ABC7 studios with a taste of their menu.

Event: City Hall Chicago Area 51-themed Halloween Party
Date: Thursday, Oct, 31
Hours: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Address: 838 W Kinzie Street, Chicago, Ill. 60642
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $20 Early-Bird Tickets available

For more details, visit their website at www.thecityhall.com.
