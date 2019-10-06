City Hall Chicago restaurant, event space opens in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a city hall with a twist.
City Hall Chicago a restaurant, bar and event space in Chicago's West Loop Neighborhood.
Located at the corner or Kinzie and Green Streets, City Hall Chicago pays homage to the Windy City in the form of a come-as-you-are gathering spot for delicious, approachable drinks and tasty bar food in a lively and relaxed atmosphere.
City Hall stopped by ABC7 studios with a taste of their menu.
Event: City Hall Chicago Area 51-themed Halloween Party
Date: Thursday, Oct, 31
Hours: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Address: 838 W Kinzie Street, Chicago, Ill. 60642
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $20 Early-Bird Tickets available
For more details, visit their website at www.thecityhall.com.
