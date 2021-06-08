Food & Drink

New grocery store concept Dom's Kitchen and Market opens in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new kind of grocery store called Dom's Kitchen and Market opened in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday.

Dom's Kitchen & Market at Diversey Parkway and Halsted Street is coming from the founder of Mariano's, but don't expect a traditional grocery store.

At more than 17,000 square feet, Dom's is about one-third the size of a traditional grocery store. A significant portion is dedicated to prepared foods and spots to eat, drink or attend a wine tasting or cooking demonstration.

Dom's will focus on specialty items and the store will cater to, "busy consumers who want the option to cook at home, take out prepared foods, or eat on-site."

Customers will be able to find some fresh produce and meat departments along with bakery with goods from local brands.

The team is working on plans to open two additional locations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
