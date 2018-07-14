Eli's Cheesecake will be cutting a 1,000 pound cheesecake topped with a giant cherry pie at the Taste of Chicago Saturday.The cake will be cut at noon on the northeast corner of Buckingham Fountain under the Eli's "Big Cake" Tent. The cake will be served free to the public.Eli's brought a replica of the 1,00-pound cake to the ABC7 studio Saturday morning.Eli's made the cake with 450 pounds of cream cheese, 70 pounds of sugar, 50 pounds of sour cream, 65 pounds of eggs, two pounds of vanilla, 63 pounds of Eli's Shortbread Cookie Crust, 25 pounds of bittersweet chocolate chips, 100 pounds of old fashioned buttercream icing, 25 pounds of graham crackers, plus 125 pounds of cookie dough and 25 pounds of cherry glaze.The cake was topped with a cherry pie as a tribute to the celebrity cake cutters: cast members of the musical "Waitress" currently playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.