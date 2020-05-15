Food & Drink

Evanston restaurant Soul and Smoke donates meals to Englewood non-profit

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Classic southern comfort food is bringing together the suburbs and the city.

The Evanston restaurant Soul and Smoke delivered 300 meals to I Grow Chicago in Englewood Thursday morning.

How to access Chicago area food banks

The non-profit provides much-needed resources for the neighborhood. Soul and Smoke had been delivering 50 meals each weekday and was able to increase their meal donation after partnering with World Central Kitchen.

Since the start of the pandemic, Soul and Smoke has donated more than 16,000 meals around the Chicago area.

COVID-19 Help and Resources
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoenglewoodevanstonrestaurantdonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods expressways, stranding cars
Illinois poised to move to next phase of reopening
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
Kenosha Co. removes local safer-at-home order after confusion in wake of court decsion
Blagojevich to host new podcast
Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing, warm Friday
Show More
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Oswego woman claiming to have COVID-19 spat in nurse's face, police say
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
Defense attorneys: Don't rush to judgment in Arbery shooting
More TOP STORIES News