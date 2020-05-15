Evanston restaurant Soul and Smoke donates meals to Englewood non-profit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Classic southern comfort food is bringing together the suburbs and the city.The Evanston restaurant Soul and Smoke delivered 300 meals to I Grow Chicago in Englewood Thursday morning.The non-profit provides much-needed resources for the neighborhood. Soul and Smoke had been delivering 50 meals each weekday and was able to increase their meal donation after partnering with World Central Kitchen.Since the start of the pandemic, Soul and Smoke has donated more than 16,000 meals around the Chicago area.