Food & Drink

Hardee's testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box' with stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries

Hardee's may be starting a new practice of adding seasonal meals to its menu.

The fast-food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called "Thanksgiving in a Box."

It's a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors.

It includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans and chicken gravy.





Hardee's is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.

The chain is testing "Thanksgiving in a Box" at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through December 3 while supplies last.

It costs $6.99.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfoodthanksgivingfast food restaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after police chase; SUV tied to fatal shooting
Teen siblings shot in Back of the Yards, police say
Oak Lawn village manager charged in crash that critically injured man
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
Show More
CTU members approve CPS contract deal
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Staffers rush to aid man fatally shot outside West Side charter school
Boeing settles several more lawsuits over Max plane crashes
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as frigid Saturday
More TOP STORIES News