Fat Rice reopening as 'Super Fat Rice Mart' in Logan Square, selling meal kits and grocery items

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Logan Square's Fat Rice restaurant is re-opening Wednesday to sell meal kits.The award winning Portuguese-Macanese spot on West Diversey has been a neighborhood favorite for eight years.It's now called "Super Fat Rice Mart," offering packages for pick-up only with all the ingredients and spices to create dishes.According to their website , "Super fat rice mart provides interactive food engagements including social and online cooking tutorials, limited exclusive offerings, flash food pick-up specials, and much more. We offer on-line ordering and curbside pick-up."Beer, wine and Asian pantry items will also be sold