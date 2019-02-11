FOOD & DRINK

Flowers for Valentine's Day? Nah! Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet

EMBED </>More Videos

To the girl who loves bread more than chocolate, this is for you!

If you're looking for something a little more practical than flowers this Valentine's Day, Olive Garden has something that may work.

Give your loved one more substance on Thursday with a breadstick bouquet.

Olive Garden has some printable wrapping paper for this DIY project. Choose the one that says "love at first bite" or "my love for you is never ending." Put that together then pick up some breadsticks and you're done!

Now, that may not fly for most people so Olive Garden is offering some Valentine's Day dinner specials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodvalentine's dayrestaurant
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
French delicacies and Mexican carnitas: What's trending on Chicago's food scene?
Italian farmers pour milk onto roads in protest
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
Couple charged $1,600 for Domino's pizza
In bloom: Chicago's top 5 florists, ranked
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News