Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers on National Nurses Day

Health care workers can get a sweet treat on Wednesday for National Nurses Day.

Dunkin' is honoring those on the frontlines by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and free donut to all nurses health care professionals who visit participating restaurants nationwide (while supplies last).

No ID is required to get the deal.



"As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin' Brands, said in a statement.

There is some fine print. There is no purchase necessary. However, the deal excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. It's limited to one per guest and not valid on mobile orders.
