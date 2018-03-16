Fry the Coop's Nashville hot chicken spices up South Suburbs

HUNGRY HOUND

The interest in Nashville "hot" chicken has extended well beyond the city lately, with a new concept in South Suburban Oak Lawn now adding chile heat to its fried bird. (WLS)

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --
The interest in Nashville "hot" chicken has extended well beyond the city lately, with a new concept in South Suburban Oak Lawn now adding chile heat to its fried bird.

But our hungry hound says the owners are taking a slightly different approach, adding a few things you might not see in Nashville.

Fry the Coop is a fast-casual concept with fried chicken sandwiches at its core. But the owners have bigger plans than just an Oak Lawn location. They want to do to Nashville hot chicken what In-and-Out Burger did to the cheeseburger.

They start by making pretty much everything in-house, which means more work, but ensures quality.
The handmade coleslaw, the hand-cut fries - first blanched then fried to-order - are a couple of signs that the kitchen takes its work seriously, even though all they're doing is serving fried chicken. Because at Fry the Coop, a solo concept hoping to expand well beyond its Oak Lawn home, the game plan is Nashville hot for the masses.

"Nashville hot chicken is this addicting, special flavor that's mainly cayenne-based, but the main rub would be cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, brown sugar and paprika," said owner Joe Fontana.

They begin with pounded breasts, dredging them in buttermilk and seasoned flour, then frying them up. A quick dunk in rendered beef fat adds richness. Then they get a spice dusting of whichever heat level you prefer: mild, medium, hot or crazy-hot.

"It's not a sauce; when the fried chicken comes out of the fryer it gets hit with a different powder depending on how hot you want it," Fontana said.

For sandwiches, brioche buns are brushed with butter and griddled. Their secret sauce of mayo-ketchup-chopped pickles and spices is squeezed on, then some pickles, the fried chicken and a bit of coleslaw to top it off. Cheese is another option if you like. They also have chicken tenders.

Fried chicken and waffles is another option. But these waffles are special: they're embedded with bits of smoked bacon and sweet sugar pearls. Once they're done, they're cut into wedges, topped with spiced butter and warm maple syrup. It's like pulling on a sweet and spicy sweater for your stomach.

"That's another Southern-type dish you don't see on the South Side of Chicago," he said.

In Steve's "Extra Course" video, he takes a look at their chicken sandwich made with a glazed donut, in place of the usual bun.

Fry the Coop
5128 95th St, Oak Lawn
(708) 576-8645
https://www.frythecoop.com/
