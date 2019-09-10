Garrett Popcorn selling 70 cent bags to celebrate anniversary

(1/4) THIS WEEK ONLY! Stop into a Shop for $0.70 bags of Garrett Mix from 11am-1pm and help us celebrate our 70th Anniversary!*

If you can't get to a Shop, we have $0.70 shipping on online orders through the rest of the month with code "CELEBRATE70"!** Terms & Conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/VmcomxNSZl