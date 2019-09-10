Garrett Popcorn selling 70 cent bags to celebrate anniversary

This week only, get a special bag of the popular Garrett Mix for just 70 cents, a penny for every year of the store's history. Stop in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get that bargain, one per customer.
Online orders ship for 70 cents through September with promo code CELEBRATE70. Standard shipping charges apply for online orders.
