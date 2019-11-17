Goose Island Beer Co. collaborates with Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits for holiday season

Well, there are few things better than pie and beer during the fall and winter seasons. That's why Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits and Goose Island Beer Co. partner each year to create a special pie around Bourbon County Stout season.
Bang Bang Pie & Biscuit's Head Pastry Chef Mai Gifford joined ABC7 to show how you can create your own chocolate pecan pie using Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout.
Bang Bang Pie is also now accepting pre-orders for all their holiday pies. For more information on how to place an order, visit www.bangbangpie.com.
Name of event: Goose Island Black Friday Bourbon County Stout Release
Date: Friday, November 29
Hours: 7:00 a.m. - close
Address: Binny's Beverage Depot (1720 N Marcey Street, Chicago)
For more about Goose Island Beer Co. visit gooseisland.com
Recipe: Chocolate Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
- cup Maple Syrup
- cup Sugar
- 1 T Molasses
- t Salt
- cup Maple Syrup
- cup Heavy Cream
- 2 T Butter, melted
- t Vanilla Extract
- cup Mon Cheri Bourbon County Stout
- 2 Eggs
- 2 Egg Yolks
- cup Chocolate Chips
- 1 cup Pecans
- 1 Graham Cracker Crust
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325
- Heat the first 4 ingredients in a pot until sugar is dissolved
- Separately, combine the next 5 ingredients in a large bowl
- Pour hot ingredients into the large bowl & whisk. Let cool.
- Once fully cooled, whisk in eggs and yolks.
- Add chocolate chips and pecans to the graham cracker crust, then fill the crust with the syrup
- Bake the pie at 325 for 40 minutes
Recipe: Bourbon Caramel
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- cup heavy cream
- cup beer (in this instance, Mon Cheri Bourbon County Stout)
- 4 t Bourbon
- 2 t Corn Syrup
- 2 t beer (additional)
Directions:
- Mix sugar, beer (first quantity) and corn syrup
- Cook at medium high for approximately 2 minutes - keep an eye on this, as it will boil quickly!
- Stir in heavy cream
- Add whiskey, boil & reduce for 1 minute
- Remove from heat and add second amount of beer
- Allow caramel to coop, and then spoon over chocolate pecan pie