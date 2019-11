Goose Island Beer Co. collaborates with Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits for holiday season

There are few things better than pie and beer during the fall and winter seasons.

cup Maple Syrup

cup Sugar

1 T Molasses

t Salt

cup Maple Syrup

cup Heavy Cream

2 T Butter, melted

t Vanilla Extract

cup Mon Cheri Bourbon County Stout

2 Eggs

2 Egg Yolks

cup Chocolate Chips

1 cup Pecans

1 Graham Cracker Crust

Preheat oven to 325

Heat the first 4 ingredients in a pot until sugar is dissolved



Separately, combine the next 5 ingredients in a large bowl

Pour hot ingredients into the large bowl & whisk. Let cool.



Once fully cooled, whisk in eggs and yolks.

Add chocolate chips and pecans to the graham cracker crust, then fill the crust with the syrup



Bake the pie at 325 for 40 minutes

1 cup sugar

cup heavy cream



cup beer (in this instance, Mon Cheri Bourbon County Stout)



4 t Bourbon

2 t Corn Syrup

2 t beer (additional)

Mix sugar, beer (first quantity) and corn syrup



Cook at medium high for approximately 2 minutes - keep an eye on this, as it will boil quickly!



Stir in heavy cream

Add whiskey, boil & reduce for 1 minute



Remove from heat and add second amount of beer



Allow caramel to coop, and then spoon over chocolate pecan pie

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago heads into the holidays, just about everyone is looking for something more comforting.Well, there are few things better than pie and beer during the fall and winter seasons. That's why Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits and Goose Island Beer Co. partner each year to create a special pie around Bourbon County Stout season.Bang Bang Pie & Biscuit's Head Pastry Chef Mai Gifford joined ABC7 to show how you can create your own chocolate pecan pie using Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout.Bang Bang Pie is also now accepting pre-orders for all their holiday pies. For more information on how to place an order, visit www.bangbangpie.com Goose Island Black Friday Bourbon County Stout ReleaseFriday, November 297:00 a.m. - closeBinny's Beverage Depot (1720 N Marcey Street, Chicago)For more about Goose Island Beer Co. visit gooseisland.com