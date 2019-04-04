Heinz mashes up ketchup, ranch for new sauce

Last month, we told you about Heinz's two mayonnaise mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust.
Now, the company has introduced a third combo: Kranch.
The mashup features ketchup and ranch.
"Heinz slowly revealed Kranch sauce, a mouthwatering mix of ketchup and ranch for condiment lovers everywhere. With Mayochup, Mayomust and Mayocue in the condiment mashups spread, there's a combination for every sauce fanatic to try," said the company.
Kranch is now available at stores nationwide for $3.49.
