Food & Drink

Heinz mashes up ketchup, ranch for new sauce

EMBED <>More Videos

Kranch is now available at stores nationwide for $3.49.

Last month, we told you about Heinz's two mayonnaise mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust.

Now, the company has introduced a third combo: Kranch.

The mashup features ketchup and ranch.



"Heinz slowly revealed Kranch sauce, a mouthwatering mix of ketchup and ranch for condiment lovers everywhere. With Mayochup, Mayomust and Mayocue in the condiment mashups spread, there's a combination for every sauce fanatic to try," said the company.

Kranch is now available at stores nationwide for $3.49.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfood
TOP STORIES
Teen tells Ohio authorities that he's Timmothy Pitzen, Aurora boy missing since 2011
Small plane crashes into Heidecke Lake in Grundy County, 2 rescued
Lightfoot begins transition after landslide win
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
In wake of Jussie Smollett, suburban police chiefs take no confidence stance against State's Attorney Kim Foxx
White Sox superfan to attend 835 consecutive home games
Massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods factory on NW Side
Show More
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
$140M school bond referendum approved for Hinsdale District 86
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain Wednesday evening
Mom, baby forced to walk down interstate in rain after Lyft breakdown
More TOP STORIES News