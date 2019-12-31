Food & Drink

Here's what you need to know about popping bubbly this New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's all about the bubbly on New Year's Eve. Here are some tips on how to choose and serve champagne.

Belinda Chang, a James Beard award-winning sommelier, spoke with ABC7 about what to look for in a good bottle for Tuesday night.

You can find it at any budget, Chang said.

She said canned sparkling wine can be even easier to work with than bottled, as well. Chang suggested trying Nomikai, a brand that carries canned and carbonated wine or cocktails.
